Frankfort (IL) Lincoln-Way East junior defensive end prospect Adrian Wilson (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) had a very solid 2018 junior season for the Griffins and head coach Rob Zvonar. Wilson has been back working hard this winter and preparing for his 2019 senior season. Wilson also checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I had a good holidays and I've been just back at work in the weight room along with working with Coach Enoch (Smith) and Starts Up Front," Wilson said. "My goal is to just improve my overall technique and fundamentals this winter."

Wilson filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I'm still drawing a lot of mail and attention from Iowa. Also both Western Michigan and Cincinnati made in school visits in December just before we went on break. I've also gotten several Junior Day and spring practice visit invitations. I'm planning to get out to see Iowa, Illinois and also Cincinnati for visits this spring."

Wilson also is planning to remain focused this off season on improving his overall game.

"I definitely want to add more weight this winter and my goal is to get to 240-245 pounds. I've been working hard on improving my diet and eating more protein and just eating better. I've also been taking boxing lessons so I can improve my overall quickness with my hands and improve my footwork."

Wilson will also hit the various camp circuit this spring and summer.

"I'm sure I'll get out to some of the camps again this spring and summer. I'm planning to go to an Addidas camp and a few others this spring."