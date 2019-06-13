Frankfort (IL) Lincoln-Way East senior defensive end recruit Adrian Wilson (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) took part in a recently completed North Central College satellite camp. Wilson, who also added a recent offer from FCS power North Dakota State checks in and recaps his recent camp performance and more here.

"I was able to take part in one of the North Central College camps last week," Wilson said. "I'm also planning to camp and visit Harvard this coming Saturday."

Wilson recapped his recent North Central College camp performance and impressions.

"The camp at North Central College I thought went well. They had a lot of kids and also a lot of college coaches in attendance. I was able to talk with the college coaches from EIU, Cincinnati, Fordham, South Dakota State and also Michigan State. Overall I thought I did well in positional work and also in one on ones."

Wilson also picked up his latest offer from FCS power North Dakota State.

"North Dakota State has been in contact with me for a while and recently they decided to offer me a scholarship. I know they have a championship level football program and have been really good for a long time now. I still need to look into them more but it's a great offer."

Does Wilson have anymore college camps on his agenda?

"I'm done now with the college camps and I want to just focus on my team camp the rest of the summer. We started team camp last week and everyone is working really hard. We've had some great early practices and we are looking real good so far in camp."

So what next for Wilson and his recruiting process this summer?

"I'm not in any hurry to make a decision. I'm planning to wait a bit before making a college choice. I'm looking at making a decision more towards the end of the season. I'm still in touch with several schools who are still interested in me like Iowa, NIU and Stanford. I also want to get out and see more schools in person before I even begin to get a better idea on schools."

Adrian Wilson has multiple scholarship offers.