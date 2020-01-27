Chicago (Ill.) Curie junior defensive end prospect Tristan Wright (6-foot-4, 211 pounds) has bene a very familiar name on the recruiting circuit and Wright continues to draw college interest and attention this winter. Wright checks in and recaps his winter recruiting news, latest visit and more in this update.

"Recruiting has been going pretty well," Wright said. "I've been able to get out to make a few visits already. I've visited NIU and also Ball State and I also went to Miami of Ohio this past weekend."

Wright filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Ball State, Miami of Ohio, Yale, LSU, Vanderbilt along with some other schools. We've also started to see more college coaches in school last week. Both Ball State and NIU visit went well. I've been to NIU a few times but the visit to Ball State was my first visit. I really liked the football facilities and the coaches at Ball State."

Wright also filled us in on what he's looking to improve in his game this winter.

"I'm still working hard to add more good weight and size. I've added 17 pounds since the season and the goal is to just keep getting bigger and stronger. I'm also working hard to improve my overall get off and speed."

Wright is also looking to take on a much larger leadership role this coming season.

"Being a better leader for my team and being a much more vocal leader is important to me. I'm much more focused this winter on just getting everyone more involved this off season and everyone is working hard. We have a lot of good talent back and guys who really want to work hard and improve."

