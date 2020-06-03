Chicago (Ill.) Curie senior defensive end prospect Tristan Wright (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) has been a known name in recruiting circles since his sophomore year. Wright checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"We still have a few more weeks of schools left," Wright said. "I've been just getting my school work done online and then working out from home and lifting."

Wright filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I'm still staying in contact with a lot of different coaches and schools. I'm in contact with really all of the Ivy League schools along with the coaches from Army, Navy and Air Force. I'm also in touch with the coaches from Bucknell, Colgate, Lehigh plus several schools in the MAC (Mid American Conference) like NIU, Ball State, Miami of Ohio and also Kent State. The college coaches all said they wanted to see me in person this spring, then the NCAA cancelled the spring evaluation period. A lot of those same schools also wanted to see me in camps this summer, and a lot of those camps have now been cancelled. It's been rough because I've been able to add a lot of good weight and strength and I was excited to show the coaches what I can do. A lot of the higher academic schools are also really interested and all they are waiting for from me is a test score, but the tests have been cancelled several times now."

Wright is hoping to get into one of the few remaining college camps still on for this summer.

"I know of a few camps that are still on so I'm looking to get into those camps. I'm registered for the Lindenwood camp and if I can find any others I'll sign up for them right away."

While the current COVID-19 pandemic has no question dealt the entire Class of 2021 a bad deal, Wright is taking a very positive and refreshing approach to his overall recruiting process.

"I'm just going out and working as hard as I can everyday. If God wants it to happen it will happen. All I can control is how I play and perform. I'm excited to get back to work hopefully soon with my team and try to be the best leader I can."

