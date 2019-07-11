Gurnee (IL) Warren Township senior outside linebacker recruit Juan DeLaCruz (6-foot-3 210 pounds) has been back at work this week with his Blue Devils teammates this week as DeLaCruz is gearing up for his upcoming senior season. DeLaCruz checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting update.

"Recruiting has been slow lately but I have some new offers since we talked," DeLaCruz said. "Alot of the Minnesota D2 schools have stepped up and offered me. I also have offers now from Air Force, Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois plus Augustana (D2) in South Dakota."

DeLaCruz has also been back at work in his team camp this week and is encouraged at the team's early results this summer.

"The team camp has been going really well so far. We are just fixing up some things before the start of the season. This team has pretty much the same feel and vibe from last year's team except we have some newer players this season. I've been focused on just getting them together. I've definitely have ramped up my leadership role this summer. I've been just getting to know my teammates better and getting more involved with them this summer."

So what's next for DeLaCruz?

"I'm basically just going to take my time with recruiting. I'm just focused on my team now and my senior season. I'm thinking about waiting until after the season to make a college decision."

Does DeLaCruz set any type of personal goals heading into the season?

"Honestly I don't set anything as far as personal goals. I'm a team guy and it's all about being more than just myself."

