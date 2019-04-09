Gurnee (IL) Warren Township junior outside linebacker recruit Juan DeLaCruz (6-foot-3 210 pounds) took in an Eastern Illinois University spring practice and came away with his first scholarship offer from the EIU Panthers. DeLaCruz recaps his EIU visit and offer and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I went to EIU on Saturday for a spring practice," DeLaCruz said. "I kind of was hoping that EIU would offer me but when they did offer me it was a great surprise."

DeLaCruz gave us his impressions from his first visit and adding his offer from EIU.

"The spring practice was great to watch on Saturday. I really just loved the whole practice structure at EIU. They run a really fast paced practice and they don't waste any time and the players and the coaches just showed a lot of hustle and everything was really uptempo. I was able to talk with all of the coaches at EIU including head coach (Adam) Cushing and they all seem like great guys. EIU offered me and is recruiting me as more of a hybrid outside linebacker/drop defensive end in their defense. They feel I'll be a really good fit in the defense. I was able to tour the athletic facilities and everything was nice. I didn't get to see much of the campus and I'm hoping to get back to EIU again for another visit and see more of the campus."

So what's next for DeLaCruz?

"I'm taking the SAT on Tuesday and I've been really focused on prepping for the SAT. I don't have any other college visits set up just yet. Kansas State invited me for a visit but I couldn't make it. I'm hoping to get out to see more colleges sometime soon."

DeLaCruz has also started to draw more recruiting attention this spring.

"I've been hearing from North Dakota, Kansas State along with Western Michigan, Michigan State and also Cornell."

