Farmington (Ill.) senior offensive/defensive linemen recruit Jarod DePriest (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) is holding multiple FCS offers this summer. DePriest, who is gearing up for the first official day of practice this Monday takes a few minutes to discuss his latest recruiting news here. .

"Recruiting has been pretty quiet lately since it's the dead period," DePriest said. "I've been staying in touch with all of the schools who have offered me. Outside of that I've been just more focused on my team and getting ready for practice."

DePriest is still not in any hurry to make a college decision so far this summer.

"I'm planning to just start my senior season and see how everything goes. I'm going to hold off on a decision for now. I might try to get out to see a few college games in person this fall but I haven't set anything up just yet. Indiana has been showing more and more interest and they have invited me down for a game. South Dakota State also invited me to see a game this fall."

DePriest is also considering taking some official visits later this fall.

"No one has talked about me making any official visits yet but it's something I've been thinking about lately. I've been able to get out to see Illinois State, NIU and South Dakota State in person and that's about it. I definitely would like to get out to see more schools."

DePriest is also excited and looking forward to his upcoming senior season.

"We should be pretty good again this season. We bring back just about everyone from last season so we won't have a lot of new kids to break in this year. We should be able to run the football a bit more this year. I'm just ready to get going on Monday."

Jacob DePriest has multiple scholarship offers.

