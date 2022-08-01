Despite old-man jokes, Palczewski ‘happy’ to be back for sixth season

Palczewski returns to Illinois for a sixth season under a waiver from the NCAA that Bret Bielema inquired on early in the offseason when the now second-year Illinois head coach learned that Palczewski played only four games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season because he suffered a torn ACL on the road at Rutgers.

“It’s awful,” Palczewski said of the jokes. “Coach [Bret] Bielema gets in on them too. ‘So, this is your ninth training camp, how’s it going?’ ‘Oh, you’ve been here 15 years, how’s it going?’ Even Josh Whitman came by and gave me one. But it’s getting old, but I get it. When we were playing at Ohio State in 2017, these freshmen were in eighth grade, so I’m a little bit old.”

Alex Palczewski gets made fun of a lot for being old – but the Illini’s sixth-year senior offensive tackle isn’t very old. He turns 23 on Wednesday, but it’s easy for many of his teammates, coaches and even athletic director Josh Whitman to point out that Palczewski is set to be five or six years older than many of the Illini’s freshman later this week.

Bielema kept the long-time Illini offensive lineman in the know throughout the process and while Palczewski was preparing to play in the East-West Shrine Game, he received a phone call from the Illini head coach explaining that the NCAA granted his waiver request and that if he wanted to return for a sixth-season at Illinois the opportunity would be afforded to him.

Because Palczewski was never fully healthy throughout the 2021 season because of the ACL injury and foot injury that bothered him throughout training camp, the Mount Prospect native didn’t have the type of season that he holds himself to, so he opted to return to the Illini offensive line, and began his sixth training camp with the program on Saturday afternoon.

“I was getting ready this morning, and I still kind of had those goosebumps,” Palczewski on Saturday after the Illini’s first of 23 training camp practices. “It’s my sixth training camp, it’s an exciting time of the year, an awesome time.”

Last season, because of Palczewski’s struggles as the starting right tackle, offensive line coach Bart Miller moved him to right guard for the final five games of the regular season. Playing guard, Palczewski wasn’t asked to move as much in pass protection, which helped make the offensive line more stable and productive over the final five games of the season, of which the Illini won three.

But entering training camp, Palczewski is moving back to right tackle with more confidence in his lower half to move the way it needs to.

“Right tackle is where I feel at home,” he said. “The most comfortable at. Whatever helps the team. I understand last year we had to make the switch, but I feel a lot better now. I feel like this is where I can contribute the most.

“It’s crazy how much better I feel. Last year, I was brutal. I didn’t start running until July because I had a knee and a foot issue. It feels so much better. The trainers are a big reason why I wanted to come back. I truly believe that we have one the best strength staffs in the nation. Just being here every morning with Coach Tank (Wright), they will kick my ass.”

Palczewski wasn’t bad in 2021, in fact he was named a Big Ten Honorable Mention by both the coaches and the media. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 35 in the country a year ago and he was a top-15 run-blocking tackle, according to PFF too.

Entering the 2022 season, Palczewski has started 52 games, 36 at tackle and 16 at guard, and if he stays healthy, he will break the all-time record for games started by a college player. With that kind of experience, Palczewski has taken on a greater leadership responsibility this season after the departures of center Doug Kramer (Chicago Bears) and left tackle Vederian Lowe (Minnesota Vikings) to the NFL.

“Doug was an unreal leader, a great vocal guy that you could get behind,” Palczewski said. “It’s a tough act to follow. We were very close, we are trying to make this group the best possible version of themselves, and with this group, it’s super easy. They are always willing, eager to learn.”

For Palczewski, in training camp, that means challenging teammates, both physically and mentally.

“If you let somebody get in your head, you’ve already lost,” Palczewski said. “That’s why I try to challenge guys in training camp through all that terrible stuff that goes on so they are mentally tough and physically strong. So no matter what happens or what anyone says they are doing their job.

“I hope that somebody blows up, that’s always a great time for me. But whenever I see someone just block out all the external noise, that’s when I know nothing is getting to him.”

While Palczewski does return to the Illini offensive line, the group is replacing multiple starters from 2021. In addition to Lowe and Kramer being gone, the Illini also lose part-time starters Jack Badovinac and Blake Jeresaty. So the Illini have a new identity across the offensive line entering the 2022 season that includes guard Jordyn Slaughter, center Alex Pihlstrom and Julian Pearl moving from right tackle to left tackle. The Illini also bring in a pair of junior college transfers in Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler.

“I’m just so proud of how hard we work, and I love the competition we have,” Palczewski said. “After this last year, obviously Doug left, Vederian left. I was planning on being gone. So it’s anybody’s spot. That’s why we have this awesome competition going on. Everybody truly wants to get better. Everybody is willing, I don’t have to drag them along to do extra work. I love this group.”

“They’re doing fantastic,” Palczewski said of the pair of JUCO transfers. “I love them. It’s just the work ethic, and willingness to get better. All throughout spring ball and summer, they were never content with being average. No, every single day they would come at it as hard-working as they could be. They are always trying to get better. I’m happy they are on the o-line.”

The old-man jokes might be getting a little bit old to Palczewski already. But despite the jabs from teammates about his age, the Illini’s long-tenured offensive lineman is happy to be back for a sixth season with Illinois.

“I feel so much better, so much more athletic and I’m so happy I came back for another year,” Palczewski said.