DL Beargie adds new offers

LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior defensive tackle recruit William Beargie (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) was able to recently add his first FBS scholarship offer from Kent State. Beargie, who also recently added a roister spot offer from Columbia fills us in on his recent offer and recruiting news so far this winter.

"I've been able to add offers so far fromKent State and Columbia," Beargie said. "We also saw a lot of different college coaches in school last month and overall recruiting has been going pretty well."

Beargie filled us in on adding his first FBS offer from Kent State.

"My recruiting coach at Kent State Coach (Zac) Burton made an in school visit and was able to watch one of our team workouts. Later that day I was asked to give Coach a call back and that's then Kent State offered me a scholarship. I had a feeling that they night offer when they wanted me to call them back later that day. It's been a dream of mine to play FBS level football in college so adding that first offer from Kent State was really important. I still need to learn more about Kent State. I know we have a few Nazareth Academy guys going to Kent State and they love it there. The coaches at Kent State want me to visit them soon and I'm excited to see the school in person this spring."

So which other schools have been showing Beargie recruiting interest this winter?

"Columbia has also been very interested in me and offered me. Coach (Jon) McLaughlin has been in touch for a while now and he also wants me to come out and visit the school. I've been able to talk with the coaches from Miami of Ohio and I also made a junior day visit there. I loved it at Miami of Ohio on the visit. I've also been in touch with the coaches from Illinois State, Purdue and also Toledo."

Does Beargie have any spring visit plans?

"I'm going to visit Illinois State for a spring practice in March. I'm also looking at getting out to see Kent State in person this spring."

Beargie was asked to break down his 2021 fall junior season.

"Last season I was moved at first to the offensive line, but I ended up staying on defense and played most of the time on defense. I felt good last season about how I was able to stop the run game. I also was able to take up a few blockers and helped to open things up for the linebackers to make tackles. I need to keep working on my overall pass rush ability and technique along with just improving my overall speed."

William Beargie has scholarship offers from Kent State and Columbia.