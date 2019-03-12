Homewood (Ill) Flossmoor junior defensive end recruit Michael Ford (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) had a strong showing at Saturday night's Chi Town Linemen Challenge in Chicago. Ford, who made a recent visit and added his latest offer from Ball State checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"My recruiting has been going pretty well so far ," Ford said. "I have scholarship offers now from Toledo and Ball State and I've also been staying in touch with several coaches."

Ford, who took reps on both sides of the football at Saturday's Chi Town Linemen Challenge recapped adding his latest offer from Ball State.

"Ball State was really cool on my visit. Ball State has a new offensive line coach (Colin Johnson) and Ball State offered me as a linemen recruit. They feel like I have the ability to play on either side of the football. I also feel like I can fit in on either side of the football and I'm open when it comes to an eventual position in college."

Ford also filled us in on which colleges have continued to show Ford attention this winter.

"Besides Ball State and Toledo I've also been in contact with the coaches from Iowa, Kansas State, Wyoming, NIU, Central Michigan plus Illinois and Eastern Kentucky. I've been able to make visit so far to Toledo, Ball State, Central Michigan, Iowa and also NIU. All of those visits went well and most of those coaches have said that they will be back in school to see me this spring."

Does Ford haver any other college visits planned?

"I'm planning to get out to visit Kansas State sometime this spring. I'm sure I'll also get to see a few more schools later this spring but the only one I'm working on setting up for now is Kansas State."

Ford has also continued to work hard on improving his overall game this winter.

"I've been working on really every aspect of my game this winter. I'm looking to add more strength, speed and have better overall agility. I've been working on my technique on both sides of the football and playing on either side of the line just seems to come pretty natural to me."

Does Ford have a dream school?

"LSU is my dream school. Both of my parents went to LSU and I also camped at LSU last summer. along with Grand Valley State and Ohio State."

