Chicago (IL) Hubbard senior defensive end recruit Kenny Givens (6-foot-4, 243 pounds) was looking hard at his various college options this winter, yet after landing an improved test score Givens became a full academic qualifier and received an offer and committed to Toledo. Givens discusses his decision here.

"I found out a few weeks ago that I was able to boost my test score and that allowed me to become a full academic qualifier," Givens said. "Once that test score came in schools took notice right away and I had a great visit to Toledo and decided I was ready to commit and I committed."

Givens discussed why he decided to commit to the Toledo Rockets.

"I was really looking harder at two schools in Toledo and Wyoming. I visited Toledo this past weekend and my Mom and I had a great visit. Toledo is a school that always stuck with me and didn't back off of me. They showed me a lot of loyalty and that really meant something. I was able to spend a lot of time at Toledo speaking with the academic support people and they offer a ton of help and support. Toledo is also just a great football program. I really like the coaches and got along great with the players. I also really liked the depth chart situation and I'll have a chance to go in compete for early playing time. Toledo said that it depends on my weight on whether I'll play as a defensive tackle or as a defensive end."

Givens did look harder at potentially taking the Junior College route before landing an improved test score.

"I looked hard at some out of state Juco schools and I visited Iowa Western. It was an option for me but deep down I wanted to play at the D1 level right away. I always felt that I can play at the D1 level but I just didn't have the test score. It's just a great feeling to be able to make my dream of playing D1 football come true."

Kenny Givens is verbally committed to Toledo.

