DL Harrington-McKinney is on the rise

Machesney Park (Ill.) Harlem junior defensive tackle recruit Keshawn Harrington-McKinney (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) has been impressive playmaker for the Huskies and head coach Bobby Moynihan. Harrington-McKinney has also added a few early FCS level scholarship offers and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I have early scholarship offers so far from both Western Illinois and also Howard University," Harrington-McKinney said. "I've also been in contact with several other schools and I've also been invited to go to some spring practices."

Harrington-McKinney filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I talk with the coaches from the schools who already have offered me along with the coaches from NIU, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State along with Nebraska, Toledo and also Wyoming. I went to a junior day event last month at NIU and it was a good visit. I also have invited from Iowa, Nebraska, Toledo and Wyoming. Most of the schools are recruiting me to play defensive line and most school s are thinking defensive tackle. They like my overall strength and explosiveness and those coaches have been keeping tabs on my weight room progress."

Harrington-McKinnery was asked to reflect on his fall season and grade his overall on the field performance.

"I would give myself a grade of "B+" from the fall season. I know I still have a lot more to learn and improve. I was happy about my overall explosiveness off the snap and that I played much more physical and stronger football last season. I'm working on improving my overall foot work and hand usage. I need to just need to continue to utilize my hands more and it's getting more natural to me now with more repetition."

Does Harrington-McKinney have a dream school?

"I don't watch a ton of college football to be honest, so it's not like I had that one school I always rooted from growing up. My dream is to be able to play football at the highest level possible and earn a strong college degree."

Keshawn Harrington-McKinney has scholarship offers from WIU and Howard.