DL Harrington-McKinney pledges to WIU

Machesney Park (Ill.) Harlem senior defensive tackle recruit Keshawn Harrington-McKinney (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) decided this past weekend to wrap up his recruiting process and gave in-state Western Illinois University his verbal commitment. Harrington-McKinney discusses his decision to pledge to the WIU Leathernecks in this latest recruiting update.

"I just decided that I was ready to make my decision so I called up the coaches at WIU and gave them my verbal commitment," Harrington-McKinney said. "I really just feel great about the coaches at WIU and in many ways they remind me a lot of my own high school program and the family bond I have with my team and coaches at Harlem."

Harrington-McKinney pointed towards a few key factors which led him to pledge to the WIU Leathernecks.

"The coaches at WIU just always made me feel welcomed and wanted at WIU. The coaches just made me feel like I was a part of the team already at WIU and that they are building up a strong family connection between the coaches and the players. WIU recruited me as a defensive linemen recruit for them and I've always felt that the defensive line is my best position on the field. I just want to be able to go into WIU and have a chance to earn playing time and make a big difference. I visited WIU for the spring game and I really liked it on the visit. WIU is a no nonsense school and program and they offer a great opportunity to play D1 football and also earn a college degree."

So which other schools did Harrington-McKinnery consider before giving WIU his verbal commitment?

"I was getting a lot of late interest from North Dakota and they wanted me to come out to visit and also camp with them this summer. NIU also made some in school visits and they also showed some interest in me. A lot of the college coaches liked me and they also wanted to see more of my video from this coming season. WIU offered me already and they also stuck with me and they recruited me the hardest out of any school which was also important."

So what is Western Illinois getting in Keshawn Harrington-McKinney?

"WIU is getting a lot in me. They are getting the family side of me, the goofy and fun side along with the business and the serious side of me. .I'm going to be looking to just lock down the middle of the field in college for WIU and that's what they are getting in me."

Harrington-McKinney is also thrilled to put his recruiting process behind him this summer.

"It's been stressful at times and it feels good to have made my decision. I was looking for a school that offered me a great family feel and bond and I got that with WIU. They have invited me into it's family and I feel like I'm home."

Keshawn Harrington-McKinney is verbally committed to Western Illinois University.