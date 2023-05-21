Tinley Park (Ill.) junior defensive end recruit Carlos Hazelwood (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) made a Sunday visit to Northern Illinois University with his family. Hazelwood was able to add his latest offer from the in-state NIU Huskies, then also gave NIU and head coach Thomas Hammock his verbal commitment. Hazelwood discusses his college decision here.

"The NIU coaches have been telling me that they would be offering me a scholarship today when I visited and they offered," Hazelwood said. "I have been building up a great relationship with the NIU staff for over a year and once they offered me and after my visit today I was ready to make my decision. I had my family with me on the visit, I talked it over with them and then I committed to Coach Hammock."

So why did Hazelwood decide to give the NIU Huskies his verbal commitment?

"NIU just really feels like home to me. I have a lot of positives surrounding NIU like my sister going to NIU next year plus I have a lot of friends already at NIU. NIU has always just felt like the place for me and my family agrees with me. It's only 45 minutes from home and that's important to me and important to my family. I just have a great connection and it's hard to even describe at times. Everyone is on board with NIU and I feel great about my decision. NIU in the end is just the best overall fit for me."

Hazelwood, who was recruited by NIU as a defensive tackle recruit who could also play some defensive end as well had several schools hoping to see him in college camps this summer.

"A lot of different coaches said they liked me and just wanted to see me in one day camps this summer. Illinois invited me to a one day camp along with Northwestern, Kansas State, Ball State and several others. I'm cancelling all of those summer camps now and the only camp I'll go to is the NIU camp so I can go and just compete this summer. I'm just happy to have made my decision. I'm just going to focus on my team and my senior season this summer along with getting ready for college football and NIU."

In the end, Hazelwood pointed towards the relationship and trust he was able to build up with the NIU staff as a key in his decision.

"NIU believes in me."

