Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice junior defensive linemen recruit Justin Jefferson (6-foot-0, 232 pounds) has just continued to look strong this spring at various camps and showcase events. Jefferson, who made a visit last week to Eastern Illinois University and added his fifth offer from the Panthers checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news.

"I was able to head down last Friday to Eastern Illinois for a visit and they offered me," Jefferson said. "I'm on spring break this week so I'm just back working out and getting ready for the rest of the camps this spring and summer."

Jefferson filled us in on his recent visit to Eastern Illinois University.

"I went to EIU on Friday and I had a good visit. I really like the new coaches at EIU and I really spent a lot of time talking to the defensive line coach (Deonte' Gibson) and we got along really well. EIU offered me as a defensive linemen recruit. They like me now as a defensive end but also if I added more weight they would look at me at defensive tackle. I had been to EIU one other time so I had seen the facilities and the campus before. I really came away impressed with them and really impressed with the new coaches at EIU."

Jefferson has some upcoming camp plans and is also looking ahead towards his summer camp plans as well.

"I'm going to the Rivals camp in May and I'm also looking at heading out to Maryland this weekend to go to the Under Armour camp. As far as the summer I'm just going to wait and see which colleges come into school this spring and set up some visits after the spring evaluation period. I know that I'll be camping for sure at the Lindenwood Megacamp on May 31st. I'm also looking at camping at Iowa State along with Grand Valley State."

Jefferson has also been drawing new looks and contact from a handful of schools.

"I've been in contact with a few new schools. Arizona State has been sending information and also Illinois and Illinois State has been in touch lately along with Northwestern and Vanderbilt."

Justin Jefferson has scholarship offers from Northern Illinois University, Ball State, Western Michigan, Toledo and Eastern Illinois.

