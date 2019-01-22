LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior defensive tackle recruit Cameron Leach (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) originally gave the University of Indianapolis his verbal commitment, but the new staff at Eastern Illinois came into play in early January and Leach decided to flip his decision to the in-state FCS Eastern Illinois University Panthers. Leach discusses his decision here.

"The new coaches from EIU had contacted me and started to show interest in early January," Leach said. "They started to recruit me and I made an official visit this weekend to EIU and decided to give EIU my commitment. I'll be signing with EIU on February 6th."

Leach filled us in on why he decided to pledge to the EIU Panthers.

"I just really like the new coaching staff at EIU. They are ready to bring back the winning tradition and history at EIU. The coaches have that Northwestern pedigree and are also a younger group of coaches that I can relate to pretty easily. I made my official visit this past weekend and the players already on the team are excited about the new staff. EIU is recruiting me as a defensive tackle but they also said they could possibly see me as boundary defensive end as well. I was also impressed at the focus on academics with the new coaches at EIU. EIU is just a great fit for me and I'm just really excited about my decision and so is my family."

Leach was looking to potentially make a few more official visits but has since shut down his recruiting.

"I had an official visit set for LIndenwood (D2) but that's now cancelled. Besides EIU and Indianapolis I was also in contact with the coaches at SIU and also Lindenwood. EIU ended up being my only official visit."

Leach is again thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"It feels great and I'm just glad to be settled on a school. The hardest part of the process for me was just getting a feel for the different coaches and if they are really interested in you or not. It was also hard to just wait on schools to make a decision."

Cameron Leach is verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University.