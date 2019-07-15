Downers Grove (Ill.) South senior defensive tackle recruit Shawn Lee (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) made a visit this past weekend to Western Illinois University and Lee came back committed to the WIU Leathernecks. Lee discusses his thoughts on his commitment to WIU here.

"I went to WIU today and I had a great visit" Lee said. "After my visit I knew I was ready so I committed before I came back home to WIU."

Lee filled us in on why he decided to pledge to the WIU Leathernecks

"The coaches at WIU really stand out to me. Both my defensive line coach Coach (John) Haneline and head coach (Jared) Elliott. have always made sure I knew that I was a priority for them in the recruiting class. They also just have always been real with me. WIU also offered me and took a chance on me when other schools were just waiting or just was holding me off without offering me."

Lee , who was recruited by WIU as a nose guard pointed towards some other factors that made his pledge to WIU on Sunday.

"The culture at WIU is great. My family went to WIU and just committing to them was a good feeling. At first I wanted to wait until after the season to commit to see if schools like Michigan State was going to offer me. The Michigan State coaches have been in contact with me and recruiting me for the past two years. WIU just believed in me from the very beginning and after my visit I didn't have any reasons to wait."

Lee is also happy to have his recruiting process behind him.

"I'm happy to have it over, but the recruiting process was fun. All I have to do now is worry about my season and my senior year."

Shawn Lee is verbally committed to Western Illinois University.