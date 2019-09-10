Elmhurst (Ill.) York senior defensive tackle recruit Josh Mathiasen (6-foot-1, 270 pounds) has set his first official visit this coming weekend. Mathiasen plans to make an official visit to North Dakota and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this update .

"We have a really big game on Friday against Downers Grove North," Mathiasen said. "We knocked them out of the state playoffs last year in Week 9 so we know they will be ready for us this time. I'm also taking an official visit to North Dakota this weekend and I'm really excited."

Mathiasen, who was impressive this past summer at various college camps has been able to translate his summer performance on the field so far this season.

"I feel good about how I'm playing so far this season. I'm playing both ways so that was a little bit of an adjustment but t's getting better each week. On offense I've been focused on just using more and better overall technique which has helped me improve my game. On defense it's been about doing the little things each week to get better and better. I'm definitely playing lower on defense and staying lower and getting better overall leverage."

Mathiasen also previewed his upcoming weekend official visit to North Dakota.

"I'm just very excited about my first official visit to North Dakota this weekend. I've been in touch with the North Dakota coaches for a long time now and we get along really well. I guess I just want to see everything that North Dakota has to offer. I've never flown on a plane before. I want to see what North Dakota has to offer, meet people from North Dakota and just get to know everything better on my visit. I'm excited to meet the team and meet all of the coaches in person along with just getting to know them better."

Mathiasen has also remained in contact with a handful of schools this fall.

"Besides North Dakota I've also been in touch a lot with the coaches from SIU. SIU send me hand written mail all the time and we also text a lot. I'm also in touch with WIU and also Illinois. WIU and Illinois are both newer schools to show interest in me and that's exciting."

Does Mathiasen have any additional visit plans in mind?

"North Dakota is the only visit I have set for now. I'm hoping to get out and see more schools in person. For now I just want to focus on my game this week and then my visit this coming weekend."

Josh Mathiasen has scholarship offers from SIU, North Dakota, Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee-Martin.

