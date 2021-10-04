DL Murphy checks out ISU

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South (5-1) senior defensive end prospect Connor Murphy (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) is having a strong season and is helping the Raiders get off to a 5-1 record so far this fall season. Murphy also made a game day visit to Illinois State and Murphy recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"It's been a really fun season for us so far," Murphy said. "We are rolling now and we want to go 8-1 in the regular season and then make a big push in the playoffs."

Murphy also recapped his Saturday game day visit to Illinois State University.

"I had a good visit to Illinois State.They have a great campus and I really like the coaching staff at Illinois State. They seem like really down to earth coaches and they also feel like a close knit group as well. Illinois State also had a packed crowd for the game and they get a lot of fan support. The coaches at Illinois State seem to be interested in me. They want to keep seeing more of my game video this season.They seem pretty close to the vest when it comes to talking about an offer so I'll just keep in contact with them and see where I stand with them later this season."

Murphy also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"Beside Illinois State, I've also been in touch with the coaches at Indians State, Eastern Illinois a bit along with some D2 schools like Concordia St Paul and McKendree. I've made game day visits now to both Illinois State and Indiana State. I have offers from Roosevelt (NAIA) and McKendree (D2) and I'm staying in touch with the coaches from those schools this fall. "

Does Murphy have a time frame for making a college decision?

"Right now I'm just focused on my team and my season and just trying to put up some great game performances each week for my team. I'll look harder at all of my options once the season is completed and move forward from there."

So how has Murphy's game changed and improved from the previous season?

"My overall physicality is way up compared to last year. I've also embraced taking more of a leadership role within the defensive line group. I've been playing mainly inside on defense this season but last week I was able to make the move outside and got a few sacks."



