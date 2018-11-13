Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township senior defensive linemen recruit Zack Pelland (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process on Monday night and gave Colgate his verbal commitment. Pelland discusses his decision here.

"I pretty much knew I was going to commit to Colgate after I made my recent unofficial visit," Pelland said. "We were in the middle of the state playoffs so I didn't want my recruiting to get in the way of the team so I waited until my season ended and made it known tonight."

Pelland discussed why he committed to the Colgate Raiders.

"Colgate just offers me the best academics and also it's a great football program that's heading in the right direction. They are having a really successful season (9-0) and I was also really impressed with the whole culture at Colgate around the football program. I'm hoping to get back later this winter for an official visit and we are discussing that now."

Pelland, who also considered South Dakota and Lafayette pointed towards the overall academic strength at Colgate as a big factor in his decision.

"Academics have always been at the top for me and my top priority. Colgate offers a top tier education and it's also a premier pre-med program and that along with everything around the football program really sold me. The other schools also had a lot to offer but for me Colgate was the best overall fit."

Pelland is also thrilled to have his recruiting process behind him.

"I'm just glad my recruiting is over. It takes a lot of weight off my shoulders and I can just relax a little and focus on school and graduating in the spring."

