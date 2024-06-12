Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy senior defensive linemen recruit Connor Sullivan (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) made a weekend visit to defending FCS National Champion South Dakota State and gave the Jackrabbits his verbal commitment. Sullivan discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I made a visit this past weekend to South Dakota State and it was a great experience," Sullivan said. "South Dakota State is a great school and also a big time winning program. They offer everything I was looking for in a school and I committed on my visit."

Sullivan, who had a standout 2023 junior season for the IHSA Class 8A state champion Loyola Academy Ramblers pointed towards a few key factors which led to his college decision.

"South Dakota State is the best team in FCS and they are a consistent winner. SDSU also just sent like 8 guys to the NFL and they consistently develop guys for the NFL. My official visit played a big role in my decision for sure. I really didn't plan to commit to SDSU before the visit but I was just pretty blown away with everything and SDSU is just a great place. I know that SDSU will be able to develop me to become the best player I can. Positionally they are recruiting me as a jack of all trades. They like me as a 3 technique along with being able to move outside and play edge and they like my overall versatility."

Which other schools did Sullivan consider before making his college choice?

"I looked pretty hard at Lafayette, Fordham and also Akron. I made unofficial visits to some of the Patriot League schools. I just really like the entire atmosphere and mentality at SDSU and I want to play for a winner."

So what are the South Dakota State Jackrabbits getting in Connor Sullivan?

"I'll be the hardest worker ever on the team. I'll be ready to go to work on Day 1, compete and then dominate."

Was distance from home ever a factor for Sullivan?

"It really was not a big factor. I was always focused on both the athletics side along with academics. SDSU is a winning program but also the academic side was important to me and I'll get a great education. I plan to major in Psychology and I was able to talk with some of the academic people and learned a lot about the different job opportunities available after graduation."

Connor Sullivan is verbally committed to South Dakota State.