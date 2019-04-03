Woodstock (Ill) Marion Central Catholic junior defensive linemen recruit Jayden Thiergood (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) was able to add his second scholarship offer this past weekend from Central Michigan. Thiergood recaps his latest offer and weekend visit to the Home of the Chippewas here.

"I was able to add an offer from Central Michigan over the weekend," Thiergood said. "I went to Central Michigan for a junior day and that's when they offered me. The coaches at CMU really wanted me to visit so I was hoping they would offer me and they did but ti was still a nice surprise."

Thiergood filled us in on his impressions from the Central Michigan junior day.

"I loved it at Central Michigan and I had a great time on the visit. The coaches at CMU are great guys who are fun and very energetic. I had a good talk one on one with head coach Jim McElwain. Central Michigan offered me as an offensive linemen recruit and I'm totally fine with playing on either side of the football. I liked the campus and the facilities at CMU And overall I really enjoyed myself."

Thiergood has also continued to draw steady recruiting attention this spring.

"I already have an offer from Kent State and they offered me back earlier in the winter. I'm also hearing from schools like South Dakota State, Army. Lehigh along with Western Michigan. I also know that some college coaches are planning to be back in school later this month."

Thiergood, who is playing Lacrosse this spring for Marian Central Catholic filled us in on what he's been working on to improve his game this spring.

"I've been working hard in the weight room and trying to get stronger. I've also been working on both the offensive and defensive lines this winter and spring with my old coach Mike Maloney. I've been focusing on improving my footwork and hand placement which will help me on either side of the football.'

