Antioch (IL) senior wide receiver recruit Treshawn Watson (6-foot-3 185 pounds) has several scholarship offers this summer and has remained one of the more in demand uncommitted names in the Class of 2020 in Illinois. Watson checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"The first two practice shave been good and I can't wait to really get going," Watson said. "I've also been named as a team captain this season which is a great honor. I'm just ready to get the season going and help my team in anyway I can."

Watson also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I'm thinking about maybe making a decision during the season. I was hoping to get out to make some official visits before I commit but with the season almost here it will be really hard to get away. I'll most likely make a decision and then take an official visit to that school after the end of the season. I'm still looking at everyone who's offered me right now. I've also been in touch with schools like Minnesota and also Illinois who want to see my early senior season video. Once I'm able to get a few weeks worth of video I'll send it out to the schools and then I'll move forward from there with my recruiting."

Watson is also excited about the Sequoits chances this coming season.

"I got a bad taste in my mouth after last season and it definitely put a chip on my shoulder. I think everyone on this team is focused on getting better and making the best of what we have. We have a lot of talent on this team and everyone has worked really hard since last season. I feel like we are ready to make a big run this season and win a state title."

Does Watson set any personal goals heading into the season?

"Just doing as much as I can to help my team win is always my main goal. Personally I'd love to have over 1,000 yards in receptions. On defense I'm aiming to break the single season school interception record (11) and also the school's career interception record (15)."

Treshawn Watson has multiple scholarship offers.