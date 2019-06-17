New Lenox(Ill.) Lincoln-Way West senior defensive back recruit Billy Dozier III (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) has been busy on the summer camp circuit including taking part in last Friday's Northern Illinois University Friday Night Lights camp. Dozier III recaps his recent camp travels and discusses his latest recruiting news here.

"The NIU camp went really well for me," Dozier III said. "I've camped now at NIU, North Central College and also Northwestern."

Dozier III, who has an early offer from North Dakota discussed his camp impressions.

"Overall the feedback from the college coaches has been good this summer. I've been talking to a lot of different coaches and schools this summer at the different camps. The coaches like me game and want me to keep working on getting quicker. The NIU camp was my third camp and it was by far my best camp. I think it just took me a few camps to get used to everything and I felt the most comfortable at the NIU camp."

So who else has been showing recruiting interest in Dozier III this summer?

"I've been staying in touch with the coaches from North Dakota, NIU, Kent State and EIU the most. A lot of those same schools want to see my early senior season video. I'm pretty sure I'm done with the college camps for the summer. It's been a good experience but now I want to stay focused on my team the rest of the way this summer."

Dozier III is also excited about his team camp this summer.

"We finished up our second week of team camp and it's been going pretty well. We are young especially on defense but we also have a lot of talent. I'm playing both wide receiver and defensive back for my team again this season."

Billy Dozier III has a scholarship offer from North Dakota.