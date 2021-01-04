EdgyTim - DT Cairo adds his first offer

Edwardsville (Ill.) junior defensive linemen recruit Nasim Cairo (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer over the weekend from in state Eastern Illinois University. Cairo checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest update.

"I have been in contact with the coaches at EIU for a bit and getting my first offer from them is exciting," Cairo said. "I'm very excited and just also very grateful for the opportunity from EIU."

Cairo filled us in on his impressions from adding his latest offer from Eastern Illinois University.

"I still need to learn more about Eastern Illinois including learning more about the football team along with the academics. I know that EIU plays at the FCS level and plays in the Ohio Valley Conference. I had a good talk with some of the coaches including the defensive linemen coach (Justin Manning) Manning who really liked my game. I'm sure I'll get a chance to go visit EIU as soon as we are allowed to make college visits. It's still exciting to add my first offer from EIU and it's an honor."

So who else has been in contact with Cairo so far this winter?

"Besides EIU I've also had contact from the coaches from Indiana State and also Yale. Those are the main schools who have shown interest in me so far. Those schools have been sending me text and DM's and Yale recently asked for my transcripts. I've also been getting more follows from some new schools since EIU offered me."

Cairo, who has been somewhat under the radar this winter filled us in on his journey which had him moving from Edwardsville to the Netherlands and back to Edwardsville.

"I have family that lives in the Netherlands and we moved from Edwardsville to the Netherlands when I was 11 years old. I was able to play football in the Netherlands and it went well for me there, but I always wanted to come back to Edwardsville and play football and go to school back in the states. I came back for my sophomore year and I'm really glad I made the move back here."

So what part of his game has Cairo been working on to improve this winter?

"I've been focused on just getting quicker and improving my overall balance, speed and quickness. I already feel that I play with good aggressiveness and I also use my hands pretty well. I'm also always lifting and working on my strength. I can move pretty well already for a bigger guy and I just want to add even more speed to my game."

So how has Cairo been dealing with taking classes online this year?

"It's not fun at all. I like taking classes in school and we started the year on a hybrid plan at the beginning but then we went back to all online classes. We are suppose to go back to taking classes in school sometime soon but for now we are still all online."



Does Cairo have a dream school?

"Really any school that gives me a chance to play in college is a dream school. I've always watched Michigan and I've been a Michigan fan. I would also say a school like Illinois would also be a dream school for me. They play in the Big Ten, is closer to home and they also offer a great education."

