Lagrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior defensive tackle recruit Drew Hughes (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock take off this early spring despite football recruiting being in the middle of an NCAA forced dead period because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Hughes recaps his recent offer sand more in this update.

"It's been really exciting getting these offers all of a sudden," Hughes said. "I have offers now from Miami of Ohio, Kent State and also North Dakota. I didn't expect to be playing Xbox one day and then getting on the phone with college coaches who want to offer me scholarships the next. It's been pretty wild."

Hughes filled us in on his latest recruiting news and new suitors so far this spring.

"I have offers from Miami of Ohio, Kent State and North Dakota. I've been in contact quite a bit with the coaches from South Dakota, South Dakota State plus Akron. I've made visits so far to Miami of Ohio, NIU, Tennessee, South Carolina and Auburn and also Iowa. I had visits planned to Western Michigan and Ball State but those visits got cancelled. I'm hoping that we can eventually be allowed to make college visited again and I'm also looking at visiting Miami of Ohio again along with North Dakota."

Hughes has also been adjusting to life under the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been pretty boring with not a lot to do. I've been working out in my garage and I'm just trying to stay busy. We are online with E Learning and so far it's been pretty easy to use. I'm just trying to adjust to taking all of my classes online and trying to stay up on all of my homework and assignments."



Hughes also filled us in on what part of his overall game did he focus on improving this off season.

"I really have been working hard on just improving my overall strength. Everyone has been very focused on just finishing what we started last year."

Hughes is also ready to get back with his team and prepare hopefully soon for his 2020 senior season.

"We made a big run last season but came up short in the state title game. I feel we will be a much more mature team for this coming season and we will have a lot of experience coming back for next season. I know I can't wait to get back to work with my team. I know that once we get back together as a team everything will get right back to where we had things before all of this Coronavirus started.

Drew Hughes has scholarship offers from Miami of Ohio, Kent State and North Dakota.