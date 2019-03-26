Oswego (Ill.) junior defensive tackle recruit Jack Hugunin (6-foot-3, 255 pounds) decided to give Northern Illinois University and head coach Thomas Hammock his verbal commitment. Hugunin, who visited NIU on Monday for a Huskies spring practice discusses his decision here.

"I knew that I was going to go to NIU for the spring practice today and give NIU my commitment," Hugunin said. "I've been to NIU now a bunch of times and overall it's just the best fit for me and that's why I decided to commit."

Hugunin, who also had several family members with him on Monday at NIU when he made his commitment is now the third in-state pledge and the Huskies fourth known commitment in the 2020 class.

"My goal has always been to get a college degree and play football at the highest possible level and I can get that done at NIU. I'll get to play at NIU in a great conference (Mid American Conference) and also play in a winning football program that's like 45 minutes from home. NIU really showed me a lot of love from very early on in the process and they were my first offer. I have a really good connection with all of the coaches at NIU. They really welcomed me when I first visited and it's just gotten better each time I visit NIU. Academically NIU is also a really good fit for me."

Hugunin also was impressed watching the NIU Huskies in a spring practice on Monday.

"The spring practice really showed me how good the new staff is at NIU. They really had a high energy practice and the coaches really worked well with the players. Everything just moved along at a great pace and you can sense that NIU has something good going on. NIU has also been a consistent winning program over the years and they are the defending MAC champions. The tradition at NIU and being a consistent winner wasn't a huge factor overall for me but it was still another positive in favor of NIU."

Hugunin also has a strong family support system that can see him play all of his home games in college.

"My family has always been there for me and have always given me a lot of support. Early on I never really cared about being close to home in my recruiting process to be honest. It's just worked out great for me and my family at NIU. I'm very happy with my decision and my mind and heart is set on NIU."

Hugunin joins in-state commits in Peoria WR Kaevion Mack, West Aurora DE Matt Johnson plus Milwaukee Wisc. Vincent ILB Devonte Lee in giving NIU an early verbal commitment in the NIU Class of 2020.

Jack Hugunin is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.