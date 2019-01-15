Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice junior defensive linemen recruit Justin Jefferson (6-foot-0, 232 pounds) was one of several top Land of Lincoln underclassmen names to visit Miami of Ohio this past weekend for a junior day event. Jefferson recaps his visit to the Miami Redhawks and much more in this recruiting update.

"The trip to Miami of Ohio was good and overall I had a great visit," Jefferson said. "They really have a lot to offer at Miami and they want me to stay in touch with them and go back down again for another visit soon."

Jefferson filled us in on his first impressions from Miami of Ohio.

"Miami of Ohio has a really good football program and In was really impressed with the facilities along with the strong academics. Miami of Ohio has brand new indoor facilities and everything is really high tech. Miami of Ohio also has a strong overall business program and academically they would be a great fit for me. I was able to talk with head coach Chuck Martin along with defensive line coach EJ Whitlow. They like my junior year video and they asked me to remain in touch."

Jefferson has also been in contact with a handful of schools this winter.

"Besides Miami of Ohio I've also been in touch with the coaches at NIU, Toledo and Wyoming along with some smaller schools. I was planning to get back up to NIU soon for a visit but they just lost it's head coach so I don't know when I can get back up there. I definitely want to get out and make more visits soon."

So what has Jefferson been focused on this winter?

"I definitely want to improve my tackling this off season plus I want to just improve my get off. I'm working with OL/DL Factory this winter along with working on my speed with Next Level. I also want to transition to more of an outline linebacker/rush defensive end this off season. More and more colleges are looking at me as more of an outside guy so I want to be able to show them I can play either inside or outside."

Justin Jefferson has a scholarship offer from Northern Illinois University.

