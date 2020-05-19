Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior defensive tackle recruit Ison Robinson (6-foot-0, 265 pounds) has continued to see his recruiting stock rise this spring and has added a handful of recent scholarship offers. Robinson checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"My latest offer comes from Valparaiso," Robinson said. "I have offers now from Valparaiso plus Northern Michigan (D2) and also Bemidji State (D2) and I'm also still talking with a lot of different schools."

Robinson, who was a full time starter who played at both defensive tackle and defensive end for the Raiders in 2019 also recapped which schools have shown recruiting interest in him this spring.

"I've been in touch with the schools who have offered me along with the coaches from Sioux Falls, Indiana State, South Dakota, South Dakota State plus Northern Illinois, Bowling Green and also Western Michigan. I had plans to get out to visit a lot of schools this spring in person but all of those got cancelled. The same schools also planned to come watch one of our team workouts this spring and I also was invited to a lot of college camps this summer."

Robinson is also looking forward to wrapping up his junior year of high school this week.

"Online classes has been going good and we finish up this week. I've also been staying busy by working out and getting my work in. I have some weights at home and a bench so I have been doing some lifts. I don't have access to the heavy weights we have at school so I've been doing a lot more reps with lighter weights during the COVID-19 virus."

So what is Robinson's upcoming summer plans?

"For now we won't have any team camp this summer so I'm just going to keep working out and improving my game. I've been working on improving my pass rush skills and just improving my overall footwork and technique. I'm pretty strong in the run game and now I want to be just as strong in my pass rush for this season."

So what lessons was Robinson able to learn about himself after his 2019 junior year?

"Last year I learned that I can compete with anyone and I went up against some great players last season. It was a big confidence boost for me last season and I'm going to carry that confidence in myself into this next season."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today