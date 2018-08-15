Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township junior defensive tackle recruit Willis Singleton Jr. (6-foot-2, 285 pounds) has survived the first week of practices and is looking forward to starting his junior season in just 10 days. Singleton Jr. also recaps his recent recruiting news in this update.

"We are back on our regular practice schedule this week" Singleton Jr. said. "We start school tomorrow (Wednesday) and I'm just ready to get the season going."

Singleton Jr. is also looking forward to the start of the open recruiting period on September 1st.

"I'm excited to hopefully hear from some college coaches once the recruiting period opens up on September 1st. I know that a lot of Power 5 schools have told me and my coaches that they all want to see my early junior season video highlights. Purdue, Michigan State, Wisconsin and a handful of other Big Ten schools seem to be the schools that have shown the most recruiting interest in me."

Singleton Jr. is also hoping to get out to visit some college games in person this fall.

"I've been hearing from some of the coaches that they want me to come see a game in person this season. I'm still trying to set up some game day visits now. It really just depends on my schedule so I'm looking at lining everything up."

Singleton Jr. is also remaining very open when it comes to his recruiting process.

"I'm just excited to be able to get the chance to get ahold of the college coaches and have them respond whenever I have a question. I'm also looking forward to getting to know those coaches better. I'm very open when it comes to my recruiting process. I truly don't take anything or anyone for granted because I know that too many kids would love to be in my position. It's just an honor to be recruited by any schools."

Singleton Jr. also recapped his gameday routine.

"Before the game I generally go down to the sophomore game and try to go out and help the sophomore defensive line. After that I'll go back inside, pray and then after the coaches talk we have some quiet time. I'm definitely a headphones guy and I like to listen to music along with at least one motivational speech. Once I'm listening to music I like to just visualize the game and get into the right mindset."

