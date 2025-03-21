Meet: 2028 TE Jack McNamara

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jack McNamara

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @JackMac2028

Instagram: jack.mac99

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22736467/6748e03ec5646942d51838f0

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I give 100% effort and work hard every day

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Mount Carmel freshman year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George kittle because he most resembles my game

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

baseball and basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

My teamate Kam Mcgee in practice