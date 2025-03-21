Meet: 2026 OL Daeshaun Williams

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Daeshaun Williams

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 305 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Ydaeshaun

Instagram: Daeshaun70

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17821386/64814cecda519b0ec84d9367

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a high motor block to the whistle very strong very coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our rivals having a good brother hood with my teammates being able to compete and be their for my teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Chris jones and creed Humphrey these are my favorite players because Chris jones is big and strong enough to beat 2 or 3 o lineman and I love to model my game of him creed Humphrey because he is very strong and is quick with his feet

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

2 year varsity starter

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA