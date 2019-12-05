LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior three star ranked defensive tackle CJ West (6-foot-3 285 pounds) has been focused on his 2019 senior season and was a key in leading the Road Runners to the Class 7A state title game. West is now refocused on his recruiting process and breaks down his latest recruiting news and visit plans here.

"The season didn't end the way we wanted but we still had a good year," West said. "I would grade my overall play as a 7 out of 10 this season. I tried my hardest and I made a lot of improvements this year compared to last year."

West has also started to refocus on his recruiting process and gives us his latest plans.

"Originally I planned on signing early but now I'm going to wait until February to sign my Letter of Intent. I'm definitely planning to get out and make some official visits very soon. This week or next week I'll get out and make some visits. I'm looking at visiting Toledo. SIU and also South Dakota. I've also started to hear from some new schools lately but those three schools are the one's who I've been focusing on the most and those schools have been recruiting me the hardest."

So what is West looking for in a potential school?

"Getting a chance to earn early playing time is important to me. Also just seeing how well I fit in with a school and the football program is another important factor to me. While I want to play early I'm also not against taking a redshirt year if the school feels it's the best move for me. I'm just excited to go out and see some schools in person. "

West will also get back to work this off season soon.

"I'm still just recovering and healing up but I'm getting back to work very soon. I'm going to get back and lift along with get back on a diet plan and get ready for college football."

CJ West has multiple scholarship offers.