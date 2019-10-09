Lake Zurich (Ill.) junior athlete recruit Jack Dwyer (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) made a Saturday visit to NIU to take in the Huskies home game against Ball State. Dwyer recaps his Saturday visit impressions from NIU along with filling us in on his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I was able to go out to NIU on Saturday for a game day visit" Dwyer said. "Until the rain came it was a great day and was still a very good visit."

Dwyer filled us in on his game day impressions from Northern Illinois University.

"I camped at NIU this past summer so I was already familiar with the school and the football stadium and some of the facilities. Saturday was my first real recruit visit to NIU. I was able to talk with some of the coaches at NIU after the game and overall it was a good visit and a good experience. The NIU coaches said they watched my film and liked what they saw. They also want me to stay in touch this season."

Dwyer also made a recent game day visit to Northwestern.

"I went to Northwestern for a game day visit a few weeks ago It was a fun day and I had a chance to see all the facilities again and everything is pretty amazing. The game day experience was fun and I really enjoyed just getting to see a game in person and talk with the coaches a bit."

So which schools have been in contact with Dwyer and does he have any other visits planned?

"I'm still in touch with the coaches from NIU, Northwestern, North Dakota State, Western Michigan and also Ohio. I have a visit to Illinois State planned for October 26th but once the state playoffs begin it's hard to schedule anything because you don't know when you'll play until the week before the game and most of the games are on Saturday's."

Dwyer is also excited about the the Lake Zurich Bears (4-2) turnaround.

"We lost our first two games but we've won four straight games now. I just feel like we needed a few weeks to get really comfortable with our new offense and now things have started to click. We play Warren (6-0) on Friday and that's a huge game in the conference."

Jack Dwyer has a scholarship offer from Illinois State.

