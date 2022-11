Clint Cosgrove sits down with 2024 WR Luke Williams to break down the latest in his recruitment. Williams discusses his latest offer from Iowa, game day visits to Wisconsin, Duke and Cincinnati as well as an upcoming game day visit to Illinois. The Naperville (Ill.) North standout also lays out a potential timeline for narrowing his list of schools and details what will be of most importance to him when it comes time to make his commitment.

Williams is a top 10 player in Illinois' 2024 class and currently has 13 offers.