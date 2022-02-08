Rivals Illinois recruiting expert Edgy Tim O’Halloran thinks Northwestern got a good one in 2023 quarterback commit Aidan Gray.

Gray, a three-star prospect from Naperville (Ill.) North, committed to the Wildcats on Sunday, just four days after receiving an offer from NU. He had been on Northwestern’s radar for a while, and once he got the offer it didn’t take him very long to pull the trigger.

Some look at Gray’s offer list and shrug. Northwestern was his first Power Five offer. But O’Halloran says that fans shouldn’t worry about that. He thinks that Gray has the size, arm and athleticism to develop into a Big Ten quarterback.

And maybe more important than all those measurables, O’Halloran says that Gray has the intangibles required for the position that the Wildcats have had more than their share of troubles with the past few years.

“He’s got that quarterback aura about him,” said O’Halloran.