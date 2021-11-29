EDGYTIM Final 2021 Class 4A Top 10
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic 14-0 (1) Season Completed
2. Sacred Heart Griffin 12-2 (2) Season Completed
3. Rochester 12-1 (3)
4 Richmond Burton 12-1 (4)
5. Phillips 9-3 (5)
6. Genoa Kingston 10-2 (6)
7. Freeburg 9-3 (7)
8. Breese Central 10-2 (8)
9. Wheaton St. Francis 8-3 (9)
10. Wheaton Academy 8-3 (10)
