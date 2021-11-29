 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Final 2021 Class 4A Top 10
football

EDGYTIM Final 2021 Class 4A Top 10

Tim OHalloran
Class 4A

1. Joliet Catholic 14-0 (1) Season Completed

2. Sacred Heart Griffin 12-2 (2) Season Completed

3. Rochester 12-1 (3)

4 Richmond Burton 12-1 (4)

5. Phillips 9-3 (5)

6. Genoa Kingston 10-2 (6)

7. Freeburg 9-3 (7)

8. Breese Central 10-2 (8)

9. Wheaton St. Francis 8-3 (9)

10. Wheaton Academy 8-3 (10)

