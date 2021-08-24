EDGYTIM Preseason Class 6A Top 10 poll

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Preseason Class 6A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Cary-Grove 0-0 (1)

2. Simeon 0-0 (2)

3. Crete-Monee 0-0 (3)

4. Notre Dame 0-0 (4)

5. Lemont 0-0 (5)

6. Kankakee 0-0 (6)

7. Prairie Ridge 0-0 (7)

8. Rock Island 0-0 (8)

9. Harlem 0-0 (9)

10. Lake Forest 0-0 (10)

Next In (in no order): Springfield/Deerfield/Benet Academy/Rockford Boylan/Chicago Kenwood



