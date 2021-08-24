EDGYTIM Preseason Class 7A Top 10 poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Loyola Academy 0-0 (1) vs Marquette University High (Wisc)
2. Brother Rice 0-0 (2) @ Hillcrest
3. St. Rita 0-0 (3) vs Mount Carmel
4. Mount Carmel 0-0 (4) @ St. Rita
5. Wheaton North 0-0 (5) @ Downers Grove South
6. Batavia 0-0 (6) vs Phillips
7. Wheaton South 0-0 (7) @ Oak Park-River Forest
8. St. Charles North 0-0 (8) vs Palatine
9. Hersey 0-0 (9) @ Lincoln Way West
10. Willowbrook 0-0 (10) @ Providence Catholic
Next In (in no order): Moline/Prospect/Lincoln Way West/Hononegah/Rolling Meadows
