{{ timeAgo('2021-08-24 07:19:58 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Preseason Class 8A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Preseason Class 8A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Lincoln Way East 0-0 (1) vs Crete-Monee

2. Warren Township 0-0 (2) @ Barrington

3. Marist 0-0 (3) vs Chicago Curie

4. Maine South 0-0 (4) @ Stevenson

5. Hinsdale Central 0-0 (5) vs Naperville Central

6. Glenbard West 0-0 (6) vs Grandville Mich.

7. Edwardsville 0-0 (7) @ De Smet (Missouri)

8. Neuqua Valley 0-0 (8) vs Oswego

9. Naperville Central 0-0 (9) @ Hinsdale Central

10. O'Fallon 0-0 (10) @ Normal West

Next In (in no order): Palatine/H-F/Barrington/Stevenson/Minooka/Lockport


