EDGYTIM Week 10 Class 7A Top 10
Class 7A IHSA Playoff Pairings
1. Brother Rice 7-2 (1) vs Wheaton South
2. St. Rita 7-2 (2) vs Rolling Meadows
3. Batavia 9-0 (3) vs Lake Zurich
4. Wheaton North 8-1 (4) vs Larkin
5. Mount Carmel 7-2 (5) @ Thornwood
6. Buffalo Grove 8-1 (NR) vs Lincoln Way West
7. Moline 8-1 (8) vs Hampshire
8. Hononegah 9-0 (9) vs Plainfield East
9. Normal Community 9-0 (10) vs Blue Island Eisenhower
10. Hersey 7-2 (7) vs Jacobs
OUT: Hoffman Estates
