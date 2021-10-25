EDGYTIM Week 10 Class 7A Top 10

OUT: Hoffman Estates

10. Hersey 7-2 (7) vs Jacobs

9. Normal Community 9-0 (10) vs Blue Island Eisenhower

8. Hononegah 9-0 (9) vs Plainfield East

7. Moline 8-1 (8) vs Hampshire

6. Buffalo Grove 8-1 (NR) vs Lincoln Way West

4. Wheaton North 8-1 (4) vs Larkin

3. Batavia 9-0 (3) vs Lake Zurich

2. St. Rita 7-2 (2) vs Rolling Meadows

1. Brother Rice 7-2 (1) vs Wheaton South

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.