EDGYTIM Week 10 Class 7A Top 10

Class 7A IHSA Playoff Pairings

1. Brother Rice 7-2 (1) vs Wheaton South

2. St. Rita 7-2 (2) vs Rolling Meadows

3. Batavia 9-0 (3) vs Lake Zurich

4. Wheaton North 8-1 (4) vs Larkin

5. Mount Carmel 7-2 (5) @ Thornwood

6. Buffalo Grove 8-1 (NR) vs Lincoln Way West

7. Moline 8-1 (8) vs Hampshire

8. Hononegah 9-0 (9) vs Plainfield East

9. Normal Community 9-0 (10) vs Blue Island Eisenhower

10. Hersey 7-2 (7) vs Jacobs

OUT: Hoffman Estates

