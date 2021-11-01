EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 7A Top 10
Class 7A
1. Brother Rice 8-2 (1) @ Yorkville
2. St. Rita 8-2 (2) @ Geneva
3. Batavia 10-0 (3) @ Mount Carmel
4. Wheaton North 9-1 (4) vs Hoffman Estates
5. Mount Carmel 7-3 (5) vs Batavia
6. Buffalo Grove 9-1 (6) vs Prospect
7. Moline 9-1 (7) @ Willowbrook
8. Hononegah 10-0 (8) vs Pekin
9. Normal Community 10-0 (9) @ Jacobs
10. Jacobs 7-3 (NR) vs Normal Community
OUT: Hersey
