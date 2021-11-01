 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 7A Top 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 06:55:05 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 7A Top 10

Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 7A

1. Brother Rice 8-2 (1) @ Yorkville

2. St. Rita 8-2 (2) @ Geneva

3. Batavia 10-0 (3) @ Mount Carmel

4. Wheaton North 9-1 (4) vs Hoffman Estates

5. Mount Carmel 7-3 (5) vs Batavia

6. Buffalo Grove 9-1 (6) vs Prospect

7. Moline 9-1 (7) @ Willowbrook

8. Hononegah 10-0 (8) vs Pekin

9. Normal Community 10-0 (9) @ Jacobs

10. Jacobs 7-3 (NR) vs Normal Community

OUT: Hersey

