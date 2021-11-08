 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 4A Top 10
2021-11-08

EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 4A Top 10

Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 4A

1. Joliet Catholic 11-0 (1) vs Genoa Kingston

2. Rochester 10-1 (2) vs Freeburg

3. Sacred Heart Griffin 10-1 (3) vs Breese Central

4 Richmond Burton 11-0 (4) @ Phillips

5. Phillips 9-2 (6) vs Richmond Burton

6. Genoa Kingston 10-1 (7) @ Joliet Catholic

7. Freeburg 9-2 (NR) @ Rochester

8. Breese Central 10-1 (NR) @ Sacred Heart Griffin

9. Wheaton St. Francis 8-3 (5) Season Completed

10. Wheaton Academy 8-3 (8) Season Completed

Out: Kewanee/Murphysboro

{{ article.author_name }}