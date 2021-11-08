EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 4A Top 10
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic 11-0 (1) vs Genoa Kingston
2. Rochester 10-1 (2) vs Freeburg
3. Sacred Heart Griffin 10-1 (3) vs Breese Central
4 Richmond Burton 11-0 (4) @ Phillips
5. Phillips 9-2 (6) vs Richmond Burton
6. Genoa Kingston 10-1 (7) @ Joliet Catholic
7. Freeburg 9-2 (NR) @ Rochester
8. Breese Central 10-1 (NR) @ Sacred Heart Griffin
9. Wheaton St. Francis 8-3 (5) Season Completed
10. Wheaton Academy 8-3 (8) Season Completed
Out: Kewanee/Murphysboro
