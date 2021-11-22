 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 6A Top 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-22 08:09:48 -0600') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 6A Top 10

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis 11-2 (1) vs Cary Grove

2. Cary Grove 13-0 (2) vs East St Louis

3. Crete-Monee 9-4 (3) Season Completed

4. Lake Forest 10-3 (4) Season Completed

5. Lemont 11-1 (5)

6. St. Ignatius 9-2 (6)

7. Prairie Ridge 9-3 (7)

8. Washington 9-3 (8)

9. Harlem 9-2 (9)

10. Crystal Lake Central 8-4 (10)

{{ article.author_name }}