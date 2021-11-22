EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 6A Top 10
Class 6A
1. East St. Louis 11-2 (1) vs Cary Grove
2. Cary Grove 13-0 (2) vs East St Louis
3. Crete-Monee 9-4 (3) Season Completed
4. Lake Forest 10-3 (4) Season Completed
5. Lemont 11-1 (5)
6. St. Ignatius 9-2 (6)
7. Prairie Ridge 9-3 (7)
8. Washington 9-3 (8)
9. Harlem 9-2 (9)
10. Crystal Lake Central 8-4 (10)
