EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 8A Top 10
Class 8A
1. Lockport 12-1 (3) vs Maine South
2. Maine South 12-1 (2) vs Lockport
3. Loyola Academy 12-1 (1) Season Completed
4. Marist 9-4 (4) Season Completed
5. Lincoln Way East 9-3 (3)
6 Neuqua Valley 10-2 (5)
7. Glenbard North 8-4 (6)
8. Warren Township 9-2 (8)
9. Glenbrook South 9-3 (9)
10. Hinsdale Central 9-2 (10)
