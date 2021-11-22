 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 8A Top 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-22 08:08:50 -0600') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 8A Top 10


Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 8A

1. Lockport 12-1 (3) vs Maine South

2. Maine South 12-1 (2) vs Lockport

3. Loyola Academy 12-1 (1) Season Completed

4. Marist 9-4 (4) Season Completed

5. Lincoln Way East 9-3 (3)

6 Neuqua Valley 10-2 (5)

7. Glenbard North 8-4 (6)

8. Warren Township 9-2 (8)

9. Glenbrook South 9-3 (9)

10. Hinsdale Central 9-2 (10)

