EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 4A Top 10 poll

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 2 Class 4A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Joliet Catholic 1-0 (1) @ Cardinal Ritter

2. Sacred Heart Griffin 1-0 (2) vs Springfield Southeast

3. Wheaton St. Francis 0-1 (3) vs Juarez

4. Richmond Burton 1-0 (6) @ Aurora Central Catholic

5. Quincy Notre Dame 1-0 (7) vs Alleman

6. Mt. Zion 1-0 (8) @ Mattoon

7. Civic Memorial 1-0 (NR) @ East Alton Wood River

8. Phillips 0-1 (5) @ Mount Carmel

9. St. Laurence 0-1 (4) @ Brooks

10. Coal City 0-1 (10) @ Bishop McManara

Out: Marengo

Next In (in no order): Marengo/Murphysboro/Marian Central Catholic/Kewanee/Harrisburg