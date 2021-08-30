EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 4A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 2 Class 4A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Joliet Catholic 1-0 (1) @ Cardinal Ritter
2. Sacred Heart Griffin 1-0 (2) vs Springfield Southeast
3. Wheaton St. Francis 0-1 (3) vs Juarez
4. Richmond Burton 1-0 (6) @ Aurora Central Catholic
5. Quincy Notre Dame 1-0 (7) vs Alleman
6. Mt. Zion 1-0 (8) @ Mattoon
7. Civic Memorial 1-0 (NR) @ East Alton Wood River
8. Phillips 0-1 (5) @ Mount Carmel
9. St. Laurence 0-1 (4) @ Brooks
10. Coal City 0-1 (10) @ Bishop McManara
Out: Marengo
Next In (in no order): Marengo/Murphysboro/Marian Central Catholic/Kewanee/Harrisburg
