EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 5A Top 10 poll

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 2 Class 5A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. East St. Louis 1-0 (1) vs De Smet

2. Rochester 1-0 (2) vs Decatur MacArthur

3. Peoria 1-0 (3) TBA

4. Sterling 1-0 (6) vs Montini

5. Fenwick 1-0 (7) vs Notre Dame

6. Providence Catholic 1-0 (8) @ Wheaton North

7. Sycamore 0-1 (5) @ Oak Forest

8. Mascoutah 1-0 (10) vs Mt. Vernon

9. Nazareth Academy 0-1 (3) @ Lemont

10. Glenbard South 1-0 (NR) vs West Chicago

Out: Hillcrest

Next In (in no order): Morris/Marmion Academy/Decatur MacArthur/Metamora/LaSalle Peru



