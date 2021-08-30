EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 6A Top 10 poll

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 2 Class 6A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Cary Grove 1-0 (1) @ Crystal Lake South

2. Richards 1-0 (NR) @ Marist

3. Prairie Ridge 1-0 (7) vs Burlington Central

4. Lemont 1-0 (5) vs Nazareth Academy

5. Crete-Monee 0-1 (3) @ Plainfield North

6. Kankakee 1-0 (6) @ Washington

7. Boylan 1-0 (NR) vs Belvidere North

8. Lake Forest 1-0 (10) vs Carmel

9. Springfield 1-0 (NR) vs Lanphier

10. Washington 1-0 (NR) vs Kankakee

Out: Niles Notre Dame/Harlem/Rock Island/Simeon

Next In (in no order) Deerfield/Kenwood/Harlem/Kaneland/Simeon