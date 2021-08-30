EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 6A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 2 Class 6A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Cary Grove 1-0 (1) @ Crystal Lake South
2. Richards 1-0 (NR) @ Marist
3. Prairie Ridge 1-0 (7) vs Burlington Central
4. Lemont 1-0 (5) vs Nazareth Academy
5. Crete-Monee 0-1 (3) @ Plainfield North
6. Kankakee 1-0 (6) @ Washington
7. Boylan 1-0 (NR) vs Belvidere North
8. Lake Forest 1-0 (10) vs Carmel
9. Springfield 1-0 (NR) vs Lanphier
10. Washington 1-0 (NR) vs Kankakee
Out: Niles Notre Dame/Harlem/Rock Island/Simeon
Next In (in no order) Deerfield/Kenwood/Harlem/Kaneland/Simeon
