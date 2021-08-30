 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 7A Top 10 poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-30 09:26:55 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 7A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 2 Class 7A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Loyola 1-0 (1) TBA

2. Brother Rice 1-0 (2) @ Perspectives

3. Mount Carmel 1-0 (4) vs Phillips

4. St. Rita 0-1 (3) @ Trinity Ky.

5. Wheaton North 1-0 (5) vs Providence Catholic

6. Batavia 1-0 (6) @ Oswego

7. Wheaton South 1-0 (7) vs Neuqua Valley

8. St. Charles North 1-0 (8) @ Lake Zurich

9. Hersey 1-0 (9) vs Palatine

10. Moline 1-0 (NR) vs Benet Academy

OUT: Willowbrook

Next In (in no order) Downers Grove North/Lake Zurich/Pekin/Hononegah/Normal Community

