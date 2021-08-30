 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 8A Top 10 poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-30 09:26:47 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 8A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 2 Class 8A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Lincoln Way East 1-0 (1) @ Naperville Central

2. Warren Township 1-0 (2) vs Maine South

3. Marist 1-0 (3) vs Richards

4. Maine South 1-0 (4) @ Warren Township

5. Naperville Central 1-0 (9) vs Lincoln Way East

6. Glenbard West 1-0 (6) vs Downers Grove South

7. Neuqua Valley 1-0 (8) @ Wheaton South

8. Hinsdale Central 0-1 (5) vs Proviso East

9. O'Fallon 1-0 (10) vs Christian Brothers College Prep

10. Homewood-Flossmoor 1-0 (NR) @ Cahokia

Out: Edwardsville

Next In (in no order)? Lockport/Bolingbrook/Barrington/New Trier/South Elgin

