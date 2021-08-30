EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 8A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 2 Class 8A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Lincoln Way East 1-0 (1) @ Naperville Central
2. Warren Township 1-0 (2) vs Maine South
3. Marist 1-0 (3) vs Richards
4. Maine South 1-0 (4) @ Warren Township
5. Naperville Central 1-0 (9) vs Lincoln Way East
6. Glenbard West 1-0 (6) vs Downers Grove South
7. Neuqua Valley 1-0 (8) @ Wheaton South
8. Hinsdale Central 0-1 (5) vs Proviso East
9. O'Fallon 1-0 (10) vs Christian Brothers College Prep
10. Homewood-Flossmoor 1-0 (NR) @ Cahokia
Out: Edwardsville
Next In (in no order)? Lockport/Bolingbrook/Barrington/New Trier/South Elgin
